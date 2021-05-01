StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

