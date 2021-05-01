Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPLP remained flat at $$19.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,375 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,596 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,126.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,374 shares of company stock worth $297,846. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

