Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Stella-Jones to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million.

Shares of SJ opened at C$51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJ shares. Laurentian upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.23.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

