Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

