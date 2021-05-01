Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Up 4.3% Following Strong Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 17,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 378,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.