Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

