Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $46.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

