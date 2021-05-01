Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPPMF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

