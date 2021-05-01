Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $780.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

