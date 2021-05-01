Stipend Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Stipend has a total market cap of $595,295.59 and $225.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,732.52 or 1.00307843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.91 or 0.01443671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.58 or 0.00548309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.00359969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.