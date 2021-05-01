Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 312,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,890% compared to the typical volume of 10,464 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

