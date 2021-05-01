Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

SRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

