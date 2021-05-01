Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Up 5% on Strong Earnings

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.95. 3,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 127,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.