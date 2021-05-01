Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.