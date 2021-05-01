STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Tops $220,169.59

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 100.6% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $220,169.59 and $28.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.74 or 0.05068542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $995.40 or 0.01726195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.84 or 0.00469680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.83 or 0.00736732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00580562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00440573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004251 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

