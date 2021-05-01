Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

STRA stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. 400,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

