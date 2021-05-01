Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRN. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

