Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $447.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.