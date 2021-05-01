Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $950.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

