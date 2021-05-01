Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 986 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

