Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,466.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,385.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,142.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

