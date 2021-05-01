Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

