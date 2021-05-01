Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

