Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

