Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$66.79 and last traded at C$66.27, with a volume of 593209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.28.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.19. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.