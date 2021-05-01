Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLF. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.19. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.14. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5000004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

