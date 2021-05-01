SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as low as C$15.20. SunOpta shares last traded at C$15.43, with a volume of 98,522 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

