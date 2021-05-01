SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $285,746.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

