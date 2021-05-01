Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.350 EPS.

SRDX traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 66,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.81 million, a P/E ratio of 668.63, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $474,762. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

