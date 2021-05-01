Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

