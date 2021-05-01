Susquehanna Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

