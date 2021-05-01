Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Down 0.4%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

