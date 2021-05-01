SVB Leerink Weighs in on Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.82 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,733,566 shares of company stock worth $837,875,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

