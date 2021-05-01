Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Down 36.2% in April

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 1,959,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,876. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.