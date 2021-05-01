Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

SYNH stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 869,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,129. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

