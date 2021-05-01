Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 869,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

