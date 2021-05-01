Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 24,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,191. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.