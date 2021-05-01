Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.