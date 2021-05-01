TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,986,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

