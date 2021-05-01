Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

