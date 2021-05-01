Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TARS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 31,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Analyst Recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit