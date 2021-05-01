Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TARS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 31,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

