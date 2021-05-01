TD Securities Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

