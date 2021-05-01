TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.36.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$41.64 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.