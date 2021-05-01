Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.65

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 34333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.