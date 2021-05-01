Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 116.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

