Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

TDOC stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.