Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

