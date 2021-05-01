Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. 5,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

