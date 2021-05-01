Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,682. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

