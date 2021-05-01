Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $478.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

NYSE TFX traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. 292,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

